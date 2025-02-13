AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

