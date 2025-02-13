Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 841376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

WEAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

In related news, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $868,779.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,928,364 shares in the company, valued at $30,583,853.04. The trade was a 2.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 10,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $141,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,795.12. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072,507 shares of company stock worth $16,387,138 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

