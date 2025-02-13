OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $209.40 and last traded at $206.42, with a volume of 206799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.07.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $443,540.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,870,698.48. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $5,519,962. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,209,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,485,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 4,891.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $63,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

