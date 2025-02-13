Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $88.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

