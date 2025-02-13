Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 271,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 561,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Willow Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.