Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 271,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 561,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.
About Willow Biosciences
Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.
