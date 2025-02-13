Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Price

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.75 to $31.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BRX opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 222.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

