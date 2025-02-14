6,613 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Asset Planning Inc

Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,604 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $299.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.