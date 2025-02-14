Asset Planning Inc Buys Shares of 28,413 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in Pfizer by 168.3% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.64 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 121.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

