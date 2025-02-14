ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Update

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ANGLE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPCY opened at C$1.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40. ANGLE has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$3.35.
ANGLE Company Profile
