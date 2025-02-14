Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 115 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.17.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $466.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.14. The company has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $485.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

