Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Stock Price Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01). 418,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,699,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
Block Energy Trading Down 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.83.
Block Energy Company Profile
Led by a management team with unrivalled experience in the Caucasus, Block’s aim is to deliver near and medium-term cashflows for reinvestment into medium and longer-term high impact opportunities, though a four-project strategy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Block Energy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Block Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.