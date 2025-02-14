Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $46,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Ventas by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Baird R W raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

VTR stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

