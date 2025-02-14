Values Added Financial LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC)

Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

