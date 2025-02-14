KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $94,510.64 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 6% against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $94,510.64 and $2,111.48 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00003952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00004619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000018 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00018601 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,221.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.