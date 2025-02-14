V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 511,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,891,000 after buying an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 605,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,497.64. This trade represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,514 shares of company stock worth $3,859,731. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

