Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,687,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period.

PYLD opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

