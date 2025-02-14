Attessa Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Attessa Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.9% of Attessa Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

