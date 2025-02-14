Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Gilat Satellite Networks updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 263,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $393.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

