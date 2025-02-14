CFC Planning Co LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $276.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $232.23 and a one year high of $285.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.