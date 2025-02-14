Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lowered by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,743 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,042,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.78 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

