IMS Capital Management Purchases 130 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. State Street Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,777,289,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,600,625,000 after buying an additional 1,989,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,037,000 after buying an additional 498,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,832,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,213,023,000 after acquiring an additional 110,828 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $172.15 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.90 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.