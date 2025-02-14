CFC Planning Co LLC Invests $3.73 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000. Travelers Companies makes up about 4.0% of CFC Planning Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $243.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

