C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New $367,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 38.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 63,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,459.02. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,439.07. The trade was a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -515.88 and a beta of 0.64. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,471.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

