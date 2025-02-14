C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.