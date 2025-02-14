C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,171 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after acquiring an additional 342,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 517,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 249,543 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 546,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 103,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 498,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

SMFG opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

