Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 324 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

