Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $456,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $128.72 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

