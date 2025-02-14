Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $924.40 and its 200 day moving average is $799.32. The stock has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,045.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

