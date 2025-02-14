Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is DORVAL Corp’s 7th Largest Position

DORVAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 5.6% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,892 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after buying an additional 704,809 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after buying an additional 619,229 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,976,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,799,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $123.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $104.55 and a 12 month high of $123.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.