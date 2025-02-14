Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Boosted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $45,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,008.70 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,930.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,487.36. The company has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

