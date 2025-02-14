Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 2,661 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 1.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of RTX by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in RTX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in RTX by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $132.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

