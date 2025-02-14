GFG Capital LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 436,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,674,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

AMD opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average is $139.12. The stock has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

