Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $186.0 million-$191.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.6 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.100 EPS.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 656,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Upwork has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 22.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $1,302,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,653.55. The trade was a 60.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,360 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $91,709.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,974.62. This trade represents a 35.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,191. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

