Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $114,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after buying an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after buying an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $989.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,075.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $969.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total value of $2,541,357.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,373.88. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,257 shares of company stock worth $23,579,376. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

