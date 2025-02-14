TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. TransUnion updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.930-4.080 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.960-0.990 EPS.

TransUnion Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of TRU opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.75.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,600. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $151,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,956.24. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,590 shares of company stock worth $1,854,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

