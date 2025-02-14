Coho Partners Ltd. Has $7.15 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

