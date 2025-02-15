AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $140.51 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,306,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,009 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $140,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 894,508 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HP by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 454,145 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,921 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 139,502 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

HP Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

