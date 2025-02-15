Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TPST stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

