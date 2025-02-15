Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.5 days.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of THLEF opened at $161.00 on Friday. Thales has a twelve month low of $136.99 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

