Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FTEC stock opened at $190.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $142.12 and a twelve month high of $193.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.14 and a 200-day moving average of $178.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

