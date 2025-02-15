First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

