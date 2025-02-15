Staika One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.61 Million (STIK)

Staika (STIK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Staika has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Staika token can currently be bought for approximately $5.09 or 0.00005219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Staika has a total market capitalization of $202.79 million and $6.61 million worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,438.44 or 0.99853196 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96,951.85 or 0.99362950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staika

Staika’s launch date was July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. The official website for Staika is staika.io. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official. Staika’s official message board is medium.com/staika.

Buying and Selling Staika

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,903.66860579 with 46,890,905.36650579 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 5.04940352 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $7,254,084.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staika should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staika using one of the exchanges listed above.

