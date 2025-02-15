Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $577,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $360.27 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.