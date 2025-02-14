AMS Capital Ltda Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AMS Capital Ltda raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 4.4% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,462.35.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,337.25 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,128.51 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,299.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.98.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total value of $27,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,525 shares of company stock worth $139,851,401 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

