Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 81,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,240,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $14,280,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,141.90. The trade was a 20.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

