Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.100-7.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $95.97 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

