Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Axecap Investments LLC

Axecap Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Axecap Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.83.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

