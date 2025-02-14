Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Septerna Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Septerna

Shares of NASDAQ SEPN opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.60. Septerna has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEPN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth about $3,197,000.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

