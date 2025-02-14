Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $762,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

