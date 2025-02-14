Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 10575447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALTM. B. Riley lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcadium Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Arcadium Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium Stock Up 0.6 %

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.45.

(Get Free Report)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.